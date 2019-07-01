SALT LAKE CITY — Google employees, on average, make six figures, according to new numbers filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Google employees had a median annual pay of $246,804 in 2018, which was the highest of any publicly traded companies that shared data with the SEC, according to SFGate.com.
The median salary is a $50,000 increase from what Google employees made in 2017, according to SFGate.
Facebook ranked second with a median pay of $228,651 in 2018. That number, though, is $12,000 less than in 2017, according to the report.
A Facebook spokesperson told WIRED that there was no specific reason for the drop.
Here’s a breakdown of other companies on the list:
- Google — $246,804
- Facebook — $228,651
- Twitter — $172,703
- Tesla — $56,163
- IBM — $55,088
- Amazon — $28,836
What they’re saying: “It’s a competitive environment,” Valerie Frederickson, a veteran Silicon Valley human-resources consultant, told WIRED. “CEOs are realizing that they really have to pay to play. They have to pay top dollar to get the people they want.”