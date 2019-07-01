Virginia Mayo, Associated Press
This March 23, 2010, file photo shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. Google employees, on average, make six figures, according to new numbers filed to the Securities Exchange Commission.
SALT LAKE CITY — Google employees, on average, make six figures, according to new numbers filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Google employees had a median annual pay of $246,804 in 2018, which was the highest of any publicly traded companies that shared data with the SEC, according to SFGate.com.

The median salary is a $50,000 increase from what Google employees made in 2017, according to SFGate.

Facebook ranked second with a median pay of $228,651 in 2018. That number, though, is $12,000 less than in 2017, according to the report.

A Facebook spokesperson told WIRED that there was no specific reason for the drop.

Here’s a breakdown of other companies on the list:

  • Google — $246,804
  • Facebook — $228,651
  • Twitter — $172,703
  • Tesla — $56,163
  • IBM — $55,088
  • Amazon — $28,836

What they’re saying: “It’s a competitive environment,” Valerie Frederickson, a veteran Silicon Valley human-resources consultant, told WIRED. “CEOs are realizing that they really have to pay to play. They have to pay top dollar to get the people they want.”

