SALT LAKE CITY — Google employees, on average, make six figures, according to new numbers filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Google employees had a median annual pay of $246,804 in 2018, which was the highest of any publicly traded companies that shared data with the SEC, according to SFGate.com.

The median salary is a $50,000 increase from what Google employees made in 2017, according to SFGate.

Facebook ranked second with a median pay of $228,651 in 2018. That number, though, is $12,000 less than in 2017, according to the report.

A Facebook spokesperson told WIRED that there was no specific reason for the drop.

Here’s a breakdown of other companies on the list:

Google — $246,804

Facebook — $228,651

Twitter — $172,703

Tesla — $56,163

IBM — $55,088

Amazon — $28,836

What they’re saying: “It’s a competitive environment,” Valerie Frederickson, a veteran Silicon Valley human-resources consultant, told WIRED. “CEOs are realizing that they really have to pay to play. They have to pay top dollar to get the people they want.”