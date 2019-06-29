SALT LAKE CITY — Daisy Ridley revealed that “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams shared the plot details for “The Rise of Skywalker” in public… but later changed the story.

Ridley said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that she first heard the story while sitting in a cafe.

“We were in a public, you know, cafe, and he fully told me the story start to finish,” Ridley shared. “And he was speaking at a normal volume, and I was like, ‘people can hear us.’”

“But regardless, the story changed. So, he told me the thing and then a few months later it changed.”

Fallon asked Ridley if she was happy with the ending. She said the ending was “epic” and “very exciting.”

“I wept. I was an embarrassment. I can’t remember a thing. Because everybody had to do like a wrap speech, and John (Boyega) wrapped just before me and I was like, ‘oh, oh no…’ And then J.J. gave the mic to me and that’s all I can remember.”

Ridley appeared on “The Tonight Show” to promote her film “Ophelia,” according to ComicBook.com.