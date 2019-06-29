The line between childhood and adulthood can be blurry, only made definitive on the 18th birthday only for the legal needs of our justice system. Mature judgment does not suddenly materialize as the clock strikes midnight. Still, the impulses of some “adults” continue to shock.

One evident example of this phenomenon was put on prominent public display last week when parents attending a youth baseball game stormed the field in a fit of rage against a bad call — made by a 13-year-old umpire. One was left seriously injured and one man was wanted by police after a brawl broke out behind home plate. Seven-year-old players in oversized mitts ran to the outfield, afraid of their parents, while onlookers filmed the whole scene. These parents — with their bruises — are now acutely aware: Viral internet fame is fun, until you’re the subject of it.

Perhaps there was some undisclosed incitement that prompted the fight, unrelated to the young umpire’s call. We can hope that an outstanding interpersonal dispute simmered beneath the wildly overreactive punches — though it would still offer no truly valid excuse.

While parents may be swept up in visions of their child making it to the big leagues, keeping things in perspective is key. After all, the NCAA reports that only about 9% of college players go on to play professional baseball, and just 1.2% of basketball players will star in the NBA — and that's after beating the slim odds of even making it to the collegiate level.

Perhaps parents should take a cue from a sign posted at the entrance to a local city sporting event:

“Reminders from your child,” the sign reads. “I’m just a kid. It’s just a game. My coach is a volunteer. The officials are human. No college scholarships will be handed out today.”

Boyd Matheson A Utah sign reminds parents that a 7-year-old's baseball game is no place for incivility.

Levity aside, the youth baseball spectacle captures a disturbing trend: A digression of basic civility has created a place where even youth baseball games are a flashpoint for fighting.

If parents want to raise good leaders, they must lead by example — and not just in baseball. Many would do well to heed the words of George Monbiot, a columnist at The Guardian, who warned that “Toxic personalities thrive in toxic environments. … In designing an effective politics, it could be useful to work backwards.” Figure out what kind of people should represent us, and then create an environment and system that brings them forward.

To have kind, respectful, understanding and good people, those type of environments must be created at home, work, school and yes, even on the baseball field.

As the country looks to 2020 and beyond, no matter what candidate assumes the White House, Americans should recognize they have power within their own democracy and amongst each other to demand something different — to elevate and affirm higher standards of conduct from both our leaders and each other.

Adulthood may be arbitrary, but what is not is the choice to strive for more civility, more maturity and more generosity in our interactions.