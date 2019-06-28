The second debate for the Democratic presidential candidate has ended and several candidates had big moments throughout the night. Here are some highlights and how people reacted.
New York Times columnist Frank Bruni said Joe Biden failed to stand out while Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg talked circles around him. He also suggested that Harris and Buttigieg might want to run together.
- "Imagine a Harris-Buttigieg ticket, and not only what a wealth of poise but what a double scoop of precedents that would be. Plenty of people on Twitter on Thursday night were doing precisely that."
Buttigieg had a number of moments that stood out to viewers. Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin congratulated Buttigieg for recognizing China as a threat to the U.S.
Michael Knowles wrote on Fox News that Democrats so far have no real stance or leg to stand on when it comes to criticizing the Trump administration.
- "Eleven debates remain before Democrats choose their nominee. Then comes the more difficult task as they face an incumbent in a time of prosperity: finding a legitimate gripe."
Many of the candidates called for a variety of government-sponsored programs. When they were asked how they would pay for this, Harris' answer caught some people's attention.
In one of the more tense moments during the debate, Harris brought up Biden's past of fighting busing. MSNBC's Chris Matthews said it was very effective.
One of the more chaotic moments of the debate saw nearly every candidate shouting over one another. The Daily Beast's Jackie Kucinich succinctly explained how the shouting match ended.
Robert Reich predicted last night's debate might be the beginning of the end of Biden's lead in the polls.
CNN contributor Scott Jennings wrote that the candidates provided ammunition to the Trump campaign.
- "Harris and the rest of her cohorts gave passionate defenses of a massive expansion of the federal government, even covering people who aren’t citizens. This sentiment will make up the core of the Republican attack over the next year and a half — they will raise your taxes to pay for stuff for other people. Period."