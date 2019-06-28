After an exhaustive weeklong investigation, Salt Lake police somberly announced Friday that they believe University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, who has been missing since June 17, was murdered.

Here is a look back at the events leading up to this announcement, starting with Lueck's arrival at the Salt Lake City International Airport last week.

Monday, June 17, 1:35 a.m. — After attending a family funeral in California, Lueck’s flight arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Salt Lake City Police Department Photos provided by Salt Lake City police show Mackenzie Lueck at the Salt Lake City International Airport on June 17, 2019.

Monday, June 17, 2:09 a.m. — Lueck departs flight from California. It takes about a half-hour for her to get off the plane and arrive at baggage claim.

Monday, June 17, 2:40 a.m. — Lueck gets into a Lyft.

Monday, June 17, about 3 a.m. — Lueck seen for the last time when the Lyft driver drops her off at Hatch Park, 50 Center St., North Salt Lake.

Thursday, June 20, 4 p.m. — Family notifies police that Lueck had not been heard from since Sunday night.

Friday, Saturday, June 21-22 — Friends and family of Lueck spread word of her disappearance by handing out flyers around Salt Lake City.

Sunday, June 23 — Lueck misses a flight back to California to attend a friend’s wedding.

Monday, June 24 — Police make plea for anyone who last saw Lueck to contact them. Investigators don’t yet know if Lueck was in trouble or trying not to be found.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Posters for Mackenzie Lueck placed at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Tuesday, June 25 — Police release the last-known footage of Lueck rolling a suitcase from baggage claim.

Wednesday, June 26 — Police begin search of a home on Salt Lake City’s northwest side. The house in the Fairpark neighborhood and its occupants had “a nexus to the case,” said Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt. Police leave scene with bags and boxes of evidence, including human tissue.

Thursday, June 27 — Police declare owner of the home at the Fairpark neighborhood a person of interest in Lueck’s disappearance.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown pauses while speaking to reporters about the investigation into missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck at the Salt Lake Public Safety Complex in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Brown told Lueck's father that he is committed to do everything in his power to bring Mackenzie home.

Friday, June 28, 9:20 a.m. — Police arrest Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, at an apartment complex at 1028 S. West Temple for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice in connection with Lueck’s disappearance.