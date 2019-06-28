SALT LAKE CITY — Andrew Yang may have seemed a little quiet during Thursday night’s Democratic debate. And it might be because, well, his microphone didn’t work.

"There were also a few times, FYI, where I just started talking, being like, 'Hey, I want to add something there,' and my mic was not on," Yang said after the debates, according to The Hill.

"And it's this sort of thing where, it's not like if you started talking, it takes over the (conversation). It's like I was talking, but nothing was happening. … So that happened a bit too."

Yang’s comments inspired social media to create the hashtag #LetYangSpeak, which was mostly a way for supporters to suggest Yang deserved more speaking time. The hashtag was trending on social media on Friday.

By the numbers: Yang spoke the least out of all Democratic candidates with two minutes and 50 seconds of talk time. For comparison, former Vice President Joe Biden led the way with 12 minutes and 53 seconds, according to The Hill. California Sen. Kamala Harris placed right behind Biden with 11 minutes and 37 seconds, according to The Hill.

CNN reported that Yang had the least amount of speaking time with two minutes and 56 seconds. Meanwhile, Calif. Rep. Eric Walwell had the second lowest at four minutes and 47 seconds.

