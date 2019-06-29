SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Animal Services is begging dog owners to not leave pets in the car, especially during the summer.

According to the county, it receives hundred of calls about dogs left in cars every year. Last year alone, there were 729 calls; the total for this year is 134 so far.

Once outside temperatures reach 70 degrees, temperatures in a car can exceed 116 degrees within 10 minutes, meaning pets can suffer heatstroke, irreparable brain damage and even death. Even on a mild 75 degree day, cracking a window in the car or parking in the shade doesn’t make a difference.

Those who see a pet inside a vehicle excessively panting, nonresponsive, drooling or listless, should call Salt Lake County Animal Service at 801-743-7000. Never break a window of a vehicle to pull out a pet, as you could be liable for damages. Take a photo of the pet, the license plate and give that information to animal control officers.

In addition, dog owners should check the temperature of the pavement before taking Fido for a walk. Place the back of your hand on the pavement, and if you can’t stand the heat for five seconds, it’s too hot to walk the dog. And never leave a dog on a balcony. A dog left on a balcony may try to escape and injure themselves. If you see or hear a pet on a balcony that’s in distress call animal control.