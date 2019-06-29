ZION NATIONAL PARK — Visitors to the park are being warned the Fourth of July weekend is sure to include high temperatures and lots of vehicle and pedestrian congestion.

Park officials are warning it will take longer to enter and move around within the park. Visitor center parking areas fill by 9 a.m. and there is only limited overflow parking within the park. Additional parking is provided in Springdale, and a free shuttle will pick up and transport visitors to the park entrance. Both campgrounds in the park are booked.

Visitors who can be flexible are encouraged to visit Friday, July 5, and Monday, July 8, rather than Saturday, July 6, or Sunday, July 7, to help avoid the crowds.

Upper and Middle Emerald Pools, Hidden Canyon, East Rim/Observation Point via Weeping Rock shuttle stop, and the trail connector between Kayenta Trail and Lower Emerald Pools remain closed due to landslides. The water in the Virgin River remains cold and high. Those hiking the Narrows are encouraged to wear closed toe shoes and use stabilizing poles. All waste must be packed out.

The line for Angels Landing that often forms at Scout Lookout will be managed from the West Rim Trailhead at the Grotto. This will allow those waiting to have more shade, and access to flush restrooms and water filling stations at the trailhead prior to starting their hike.

Visitors should also be aware fireworks are not permitted anywhere in the park.