LOGAN, Utah — Former Aggie student-athlete Amy Crosbie has been named senior associate athletics director for student-athlete support services and senior woman administrator, announced John Hartwell, Utah State University vice president and director of athletics, on Friday. Crosbie will officially begin her duties in late July.

Crosbie comes to Utah State after spending the past nine-plus years as the senior associate athletics director/senior woman administrator at Weber State University.

“We are thrilled that Amy is coming home to join Utah State Athletics. She is a former student-athlete, received her undergraduate degree from USU and began her athletic administration career in our department,” said Hartwell. “With her experience as a collegiate volleyball player and coach, along with 16 years as an administrator, Amy possesses a unique skill set that drives her passion to enhance the student-athlete experience in every facet.”

In her new role, Crosbie will be responsible for the planning, coordination and implementation of student-athlete support services for the entire athletic department. She will also oversee academics, athletic training and strength and conditioning, in addition to providing Title IX oversight. Crosbie will also serve as the senior woman administrator for athletics and assist in the supervision of various sports.

“I am very excited to be returning to Utah State,” said Crosbie. “It provides me an opportunity to give back to the institution that helped me get my start in collegiate athletics. I am excited to begin new relationships, as well as rekindle old ones, all with the intent to support and develop student-athlete success both academically and athletically.”

Crosbie, who earned her bachelor’s degree in family and consumer science from Utah State in 2002, was a four-year letterwinner for USU’s volleyball team from 1997-2000 as an outside hitter and helped lead the Aggies to their first-ever NCAA Tournament in 2000. She was named to the Big West Conference All-Freshman team in 1997, earned second-team all-Big West honors as a junior in 1999 and first-team honors as a senior in 2000. For her career, she still ranks second all-time in school history with 1,463 kills, fourth with 3,627 attempts, sixth with 98 service aces and eighth with 120 matches played.

Following her collegiate career, Crosbie spent two years as an assistant volleyball coach for the Aggies. She then began her career in athletic administration at Utah State as she spent seven years as the assistant director of student-athlete services, where she was an academic advisor and the CHAMPS Life Skills Director. During her time at USU, she fulfilled academic duties for men's basketball, golf, softball, soccer, volleyball, and men's and women's track and field. She also chaired the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and taught the athletics section of connections, USU 1010, which is taught to all incoming student-athletes during the fall semester.

During Crosbie’s tenure with the Wildcats, she worked directly with the director of athletics and oversaw student-athletes’ well-being, as well as compliance and academics. She was also the sport administrator for softball, volleyball, men's and women's tennis, and men's and women's golf. In 2016, she was a recipient of the Dixon Award for demonstrating a career of excellence and going above and beyond the call of duty to support students.

Along with earning her bachelor’s degree from Utah State, Crosbie earned her master’s degree from Weber State in professional communication in 2014. Crosbie was born and raised in Visalia, Calif., and attended Redwood High School. Amy and her husband Jeff have three children: Kiera, Ellie and Carter.