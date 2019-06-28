OGDEN — An 80-year old woman died following a fire in an Ogden home late Thursday night.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the woman in the kitchen. The department said she was immediately transported to the hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Crews found light smoke coming from the house at 2016 Monroe Blvd. when they arrived at 11:07 p.m., according to the Ogden Fire Department. The fire was contained to the kitchen and was extinguished within minutes.

"There is some indication that there was possibly a medical condition prior to the fire starting," Ogden Police Sgt. Matthew Ward said.

The woman's name has not yet been released. Fire officials said smoke detectors were going off as the crews arrived.

The department has estimated costs of the initial damage to be about $40,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.