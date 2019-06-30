As we head into another presidential campaign, Americans want leadership from our candidates. But leadership is not just a personal characteristic — it shapes the reputation and actions of countries as well.

Since 2002, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has helped save 27 million lives. Without U.S. leadership in providing one-third of the financial resources for the Global Fund, many of those lives would have been lost.

The Global Fund needs at least $14 billion to save 16 million lives by 2022 and put us on a path to finally ending these diseases. It's time for our members of Congress and President Trump to lead again by funding at least one-third of total needed for the Global Fund.

Leslie Brown

Salt Lake City