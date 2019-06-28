The first round of Democratic primary debates kicked off this week, amidst many high profile and controversial news stories.

With more than 20 candidates, the debatewas divided between Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Walt Handelsman

Dana Summers

Candidates discussed issues like health care, immigration and criminal justice reform.

Lisa Benson

Lisa Benson

Commentators, analysts and Twitter were quick to react and break down who won.

Drew Sheneman

Immigration and the border crisis quickly became one of the biggest conversations this week.

A photo depicting a father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande while trying to reach the United States to seek asylum went viral this week, sparking outrage, heartbreak and concerns about the immigration situation.

Joel Pett

Reports about the 'horrifying' conditions children at border camps are being kept in also circulated this week, causing more uproar and demand for the situation to be dealt with.

Walt Handelsman

Other stories this week included extreme weather and climate change, news that Robert Mueller will testify before Congress and a viral video of a fight breaking out between parents at a youth baseball game.

Walt Handelsman

Dana Summers