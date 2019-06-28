SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police took one man into custody Friday in connection with the disappearance of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck.

The man and a second man were taken into custody about 9:20 a.m. at an apartment complex at 1028 S. West Temple. Police later said on Twitter that only one person was taken into custody in the case.

The men were seen outside the apartment complex walking toward a police SWAT team with their hands over their heads and they were then put into handcuffs.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Salt Lake police announced Thursday that the owner of a house in the Fairpark neighborhood, 31, is considered a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Lueck.

It was not immediately clear if one of the men is the homeowner.

Police spent an active Wednesday evening working through the night collecting evidence at a home in Salt Lake City at 547 N. 1000 West.

Police were even seen digging holes in the backyard. The holes were being dug in or near an area where at least one neighbor said a fire may have been set.

Lueck, 23, was last seen early on the morning of June 17 when she flew into Salt Lake City International Airport after attending a family funeral in her hometown of El Segundo, California. Surveillance video at the airport recorded Lueck making her way to baggage claim, and then getting into a Lyft vehicle.

The Lyft driver told police he dropped off Lueck at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake about 3 a.m. where another person in a car was waiting for her. As of Wednesday, Salt Lake police had not been able to identify that person or even the make and model of that car.

Texts and social media have become a focus on the investigation. There has been attention given to dating apps Lueck was allegedly on, including at least one that connects "sugar babies" with "sugar daddies."

More information will be posted throughout the day as more information becomes available.