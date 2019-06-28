HERRIMAN — Nobody will ever confuse Real Salt Lake for a counter-pressing team, but heading into the second half of the season it’s something coach Mike Petke believes his team can and needs to do better.

If done right, it’s a way to increase possession and create a few more scoring opportunities per match, and for an RSL team that ranks in the bottom third in MLS with 22 goals, it could use the extra help.

Realistically though, RSL’s first concerted effort to counter-press more frequently in Chicago last weekend was perhaps doomed to fail. It was a hot, humid evening in the Windy City, and it’s hard to expect five or six players to press at precisely the right moment when humidity fatigue is creeping in.

That doesn’t mean the players didn’t try.

During RSL’s extended three-week break from MLS play earlier this month, one of the biggest things Petke worked on with his team is counter-pressing. It’s a tactic that involves trying to win the ball in an opponent’s defensive third, usually after you’ve lost the ball yourself. If done successfully, a team regains possession close to goal against a defense that is often unorganized.

Against Chicago, Petke said the effort to press was sometimes there, but the execution was off.

“I think we struggled a bit with that in the game, but I saw it many times, the attempt to do it. But other times the situation was there and we didn’t do it,” said Petke.

Western Conference leader Los Angeles FC and Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union are two of the best counter-pressing teams in MLS this season. The style has been a hallmark for the New York Red Bulls over the past five years, and it won them in the Supporters' Shield last year.

It’s not a foolproof approach. Counter-pressing unsuccessfully — i.e., one player doesn’t simultaneously press with his teammates — allows an opponent to play out of trouble quickly and can lead to a counter-attacking opportunity going the other way.

After a so-so effort to counter-press last week, the opportunity is there over the next month for Real Salt Lake to really strengthen the tactic.

Beginning this Saturday against visiting Sporting Kansas City (8 p.m., KMYU), four of RSL’s next five matches will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium. Like most teams, RSL is more comfortable at home, and that comfort level should allow the players to be more aggressive and confident with the counter-press when the opportunities presents themselves.

Regardless of tactics, though, it’s a very important game for RSL and Kansas City. Saturday’s match will be the official midway point of the season for both teams, and both currently sit outside of a playoff position. RSL sits in eighth place in the West with 20 points while Kansas City is 10th with 19 points.

Kansas City has dealt with a fair amount of injuries this season, but it’s unbeaten in its last three matches — including a win at Columbus last weekend — and might be turning the corner.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, is feeling confident after earning a point in Chicago last weekend and is looking forward to a long stretch of home games over the next month.

“It’s huge for us to win our home games, maximize on the points. We’re (just below) the line right now with a bunch of away games,” said keeper Nick Rimando in reference to RSL’s 10 road games compared to six home games so far in 2019.

After Saturday, his team has a quick turnaround to another home match next Wednesday against Columbus.