SALT LAKE CITY — The best-case scenario for the Utah Jazz this free-agency period might include a blast from the past.

ESPN concocted best- and worst-case scenarios for every team in the NBA, and Paul Millsap fans in Utah will love one of the possibilities.

It would have to happen like this, according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton.

Denver would need to decline the former Jazz power forward’s team option — a $30 million whopper — and not have a deal in place to re-sign him. That would open the door for Utah to “swoop in to bring him back to Salt Lake City” where his versatile skills could be put to good use. Bonus: It would weaken Northwest Division rival Denver in the process.

The worst case isn’t as fun to imagine.

That includes the Jazz guaranteeing Derrick Favors’ $17.7 million salary — a good thing — while only leaving a $4.7 million room exception to use in free agency. Utah would then have a tough task to replace Jae Crowder with a limited budget.

Along with Millsap, Nikola Mirotic, JaMychal Green and Ed Davis are other possible free-agent targets for Utah.

Millsap spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Jazz after following in Karl Malone’s footsteps from Louisiana Tech. He’s since played for Atlanta, where he was a four-time All-Star, and Denver.

Jazz fans might not want to get their hopes up too high for the Millsap scenario. ESPN reported that the Nuggets are OK with the team option but might try to work a longer-term deal with Millsap while lowering his annual salary.