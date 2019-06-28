SALT LAKE CITY — BYU has something in common with Nebraska, Texas, Maryland, Louisville, UConn and the Pac-12, but that isn’t exactly a positive in this case.

Utah, on the other hand, is in good company among the likes of the Big East, Missouri, TCU, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

In an article he describes as “The Decade of Realignment” in college athletics, Yahoo Sports football writer Pat Forde believes BYU's program is among the biggest losers while Utah's is one of the winners.

Forde lauded the Utes for moving into the Pac-12 and then becoming a contender in football and “better than average” in basketball.

BYU hasn’t had the same success as an independent.

“There is only one flourishing football independent, and BYU isn’t it,” Forde wrote, referring to Notre Dame.

The Cougars have had “a mediocre decade of treading water (and a near-drowning in 2017),” Forde added. “Hopes of joining the Big 12 fizzled a couple years ago, and a lot of BYU’s drawbacks then will be drawbacks come future realignment.”

In his Pac-12 critique, Forde pointed out the league’s network distribution failure, big expenses (including commissioner Larry Scott’s big salary), not having a team in the College Football Playoff in three of the past four years and only having one Final Four basketball appearance this decade as reasons for a gap between the Pac-12 and other Power Five conferences.

