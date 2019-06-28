SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 28.
The next champions of religious freedom.
Supreme Court ruling on political redistricting could embolden gerrymandering in Utah, critics say.
How the Supreme Court ruling on the census citizenship question could affect Utah.
Parents of slain student Lauren McCluskey sue University of Utah for $56 million.
Police say homeowner is person of interest in missing Utah student case.
Utah Jazz draftees Justin Wright-Foreman, Jarrell Brantley, Miye Oni enter town with chips on their shoulders as 2nd rounders.
Church announces cost increase for Latter-day Saint missions beginning in 2020, the first change in 17 years.
- Your Weekend: The Osmond cometh
- ‘I could tell you story after story’: The 6 degrees of Marie Osmond
- It's a Texas band — so why was Jamestown Revival's first album called 'Utah'?
- Ahead of her Utah visit, this bestselling author on how she found her new book in Venice's mysterious past
- 2019 Fourth of July celebrations in Utah
- Movie review: In 'Other Side of Heaven' sequel, 2 fathers wrestle with tragedies beyond their control
A look at our top-read stories:
- Police searching for Mackenzie Lueck converge on Salt Lake home
- Utah Jazz brass look to remain ‘aggressive’ in free agency options even after Mike Conley Jr. trade
- Why Zach Wilson, BYU coaches have such high expectations for the offense in 2019
- Class of 2019: Names of Utah high school athletes with college scholarships
- A second Florida city paid hackers thousands to get its computer systems back (CNN)
- Can Xi charm Trump out of escalating the US-China trade war? (CNN)
- Trump arrives at G20 complaining about allies Germany, India and his host, Japan (USA Today)
- Germany's Angela Merkel seen shaking again in Berlin (BBC News)