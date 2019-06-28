Javier Pena, U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 28.

The next champions of religious freedom.

Supreme Court ruling on political redistricting could embolden gerrymandering in Utah, critics say.

How the Supreme Court ruling on the census citizenship question could affect Utah.

Parents of slain student Lauren McCluskey sue University of Utah for $56 million.

Police say homeowner is person of interest in missing Utah student case.

Utah Jazz draftees Justin Wright-Foreman, Jarrell Brantley, Miye Oni enter town with chips on their shoulders as 2nd rounders.

Church announces cost increase for Latter-day Saint missions beginning in 2020, the first change in 17 years.

