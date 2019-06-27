SALT LAKE CITY — Democratic presidential candidates for the 2020 election had their second night of primary debates on Thursday, and several shared memorable quotes throughout the night.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

On Trump: "President Obama, I think, did a heck of a job, to compare him to what this guy's doing is absolutely, I find close to immoral."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

"Health care in my view is a human right and we've gotta pass a Medicare for all single-payer system. Under that system, the vast majority of the people in this country will be paying significantly less."

“Let’s be clear, let us be very clear — the function of health care today, from the insurance and drug company perspective, is not to provide quality care to all at a cost effective way.”

“The old ways are no longer relevant."

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

"I believe in free college for low- and middle-income students for whom costs could be a barrier. I just don't believe it makes sense to ask working-class families to subsidize even the children of billionaires.”

"Everybody who says 'Medicare for All,' every person in politics who allows that phrase to escape their lips, has a responsibility to explain how you're actually supposed to get from here to there."

"We have no idea which of our most important allies he will have pissed off worse between now and then. What we know is that our relationships with the entire world needs to change."

California Sen. Kamala Harris

"America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to witness how we're gonna put food on their table."

"I will ensure that this microphone that the president of the United States holds in her hand … reflects the values of our country.”

"I will give the United States Congress 100 days to ... put a (gun reform) bill on my desk for signature — and if they do not, I will take executive action and I will put in place the most comprehensive background check policy we've had."

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

"One of the worst things about President Trump that he has done to this country is he's torn apart the moral fabric of who we are."

"Imagine the Parkland kids having as much power in our democracy as the Koch Brothers or the NRA."

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

“The biggest threat to our national security right now is Russia, not China, because of what they did to our election.”

Author Marianne Williamson

"If you think we're going to beat Donald Trump by having all these plans, you got another thing coming.”

“We don’t have a health care system in the United States — we have a sickness care system in the United States. We just wait until somebody gets sick and then we talk about who’s going to pay for the treatment and how they’re going to be treated.”

California Rep. Eric Swalwell

"Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans when he said it 32 years ago.”

"When I'm not changing diapers, I'm changing Washington. Most of the time, the diapers smell better."

Businessman Andrew Yang

"We need to track down on Chinese malfeasance, but the trade wars are the wrong way to go."

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper