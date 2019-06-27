SALT LAKE CITY – Author Marianne Williamson became a social media sensation on Thursday night.

Williamson was one of the 10 candidates at the second night of the Democratic primary debate on Thursday night in Miami. Williamson hit out at President Donald Trump from the early going.

" If you think we're going to beat Donald Trump by having all these plans, you got another thing coming," she said.

She closed the night preaching for love, saying that Trump often deals with fear.

Twitter responded to her with applause, jokes and, well, memes.

Is it just me, or does Marianne Williamson have a purple aura? — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) June 28, 2019

How did we get from climate change to Marianne Williamson talking about space travel? — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 28, 2019

I think more debates should include Marianne Williamson, don't @ me — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson would make a great last minute addition to any family's Thanksgiving dinner table. — Briän Ries (@moneyries) June 28, 2019

Chuck Todd: we’re throwing out the rules. For the 2nd half of the debate we’re going one-on-one with Marianne Williamson. NO HOLDS BARRED — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 28, 2019

when i tweet something but see someone else did it better pic.twitter.com/H2QEcU3dES — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) June 28, 2019

did i imagine marianne williamson — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) June 28, 2019

I cannot believe they let Marianne on that stage. — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) June 28, 2019

Did Aaron Sorkin write Swalwell? — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) June 28, 2019

! Marianne Williamson campaign just sent this out pic.twitter.com/IMYlVdyHot — Matt KIND OF BACK INTO THE HEZBOLLAH THING Negrin (@MattNegrin) June 28, 2019

Did — did Marianne Williamson just cast a spell on President Trump?#DebateNight — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson has chaotic recurring Frasier character energy — alex (@alex_abads) June 28, 2019