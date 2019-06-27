SALT LAKE CITY – Author Marianne Williamson became a social media sensation on Thursday night.
Williamson was one of the 10 candidates at the second night of the Democratic primary debate on Thursday night in Miami. Williamson hit out at President Donald Trump from the early going.
"If you think we're going to beat Donald Trump by having all these plans, you got another thing coming," she said.
She closed the night preaching for love, saying that Trump often deals with fear.
Twitter responded to her with applause, jokes and, well, memes.