SALT LAKE CITY — Social media was quite busy with reaction to the second night of the Democratic primary debates.

The candidates talked openly about health care, foreign policy and their problems with President Donald Trump, among several other issues.

Tonight’s field of candidates included:

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted.

Warren won night 1.

Kamala won night 2.

Women won both nights. #DemDebate — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) June 28, 2019

I pretty much agree with the conventional wisdom (Harris great, Buttigieg good, Bernie meh, Biden bad) but Biden's one of those candidates that the CW keeps guessing wrong about so let's see the polling. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 28, 2019

The Democratic race was reshaped tonight. — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) June 28, 2019

Harris and Buttigieg were the clear standouts IMO. Biden got clocked by Harris. Bernie's song remains the same. Bennett interesting. Williams is an interesting nut job. Gillibrand had a few good bits, got lost, as did the rest. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 28, 2019

President Elizabeth Warren. Vice President Pete Bootytoot. Attorney General Kamala Harris. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) June 28, 2019

Shorter Kamala close: you saw what I just did to Biden. I can do it with Trump, too — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 28, 2019

Summary of Night 2: In just about every way imaginable, Kamala Harris dominated.



She had the guts to take on and embarrass Joe Biden – not only did she have the best language, she was the most memorable. #DemDebate — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2019

Commentators will talk about how Harris had a good night because she dunked so hard on Biden. But she also:



➡️ Promised to raise middle-class taxes

➡️ Raised her hand to end private health insurance

➡️ Promised free health insurance for illegal immigrants#DemDebate — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2019

To take a step back on this, Biden's Iraq answer showed a huge problem with his candidacy. He's not running as Obama's heir. He's running using Obama as a shield. He's not the candidate on stage who sounds most like Obama, he's the candidate hiding behind him. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 28, 2019

The Biden of the Veep debates, the 2016 Democratic convention — he did not show up tonight. — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 28, 2019

What both of those moments had in common was he wasn’t on the ticket and wasn’t the front runner https://t.co/DkNMThqAnX — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 28, 2019

Author Marianne Williamson got a heavy amount of reaction, too.

this is weirdly terrifying pic.twitter.com/abMf7nSuRj — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 28, 2019

I wish I believe anything as much as Marianne Williamson believes plans are bad — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) June 28, 2019

give Marianne the nomination so she can announce her running mate, a Himalayan salt lamp — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson is camp. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) June 28, 2019

California Sen. Kamala Harris received heavy praise for her contributions during the first hour.

Nearly 40 mins in, have to say Kamala Harris is having a strong night. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) June 28, 2019

Harris has passion — “release children from cages” — on immigration front. Talks of a migrant mother. This is the Harris her allies hoped would show up tonight. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris is one of the only dems never given a nickname by the president. How long will that last? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) June 28, 2019

Kamala is so on fire they won't even tell her she's like 4 mins over time#DemDebate — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) June 28, 2019

Harris is having a good night. Not a surprise. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) June 28, 2019

Harris also received praise for a moment in the second hour when she spoke out against Biden.

Kamala Harris just devastating there — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 28, 2019

welp — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) June 28, 2019

Wow — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) June 28, 2019

So Harris intends to win this primary. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 28, 2019

Harris going in hard on Biden. #DemDebate — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) June 28, 2019

This is a moment. Holy cow. — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 28, 2019

California Rep. Eric Swalwell mentioned a previous speech from former Vice President Joe Biden where Biden said the older generation should “pass the torch” to the newer generations. It prompted a lot of reactions from Twitter.

"I'm still holding on to that torch" is basically the motto of the Baby Boom. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) June 28, 2019

“I’m still holding onto that torch" — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) June 28, 2019

“pass the torch” riff by Swalwell not bad — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 28, 2019

chaos — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 28, 2019

Andrew Yang wasn’t wearing a tie, which prompted a number of reactions.

Andrew Yang is going without a tie in the 2nd night of the #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/k2hvmsHY0J — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 28, 2019

Andrew Yang is not wearing a tie. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 28, 2019

CAN SOMEONE LET ME KNOW IF ANDREW YANG IS WEARING A TIE???!!? 👔 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 28, 2019