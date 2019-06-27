1 of 6
Wilfredo Lee, AP
Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden, center, speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami, as from left, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listen.
SALT LAKE CITY — Social media was quite busy with reaction to the second night of the Democratic primary debates.

The candidates talked openly about health care, foreign policy and their problems with President Donald Trump, among several other issues.

Tonight’s field of candidates included:

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted.

Author Marianne Williamson got a heavy amount of reaction, too.

California Sen. Kamala Harris received heavy praise for her contributions during the first hour.

Harris also received praise for a moment in the second hour when she spoke out against Biden.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell mentioned a previous speech from former Vice President Joe Biden where Biden said the older generation should “pass the torch” to the newer generations. It prompted a lot of reactions from Twitter.

Andrew Yang wasn’t wearing a tie, which prompted a number of reactions.

