SALT LAKE CITY — Businessman and former tech executive Andrew Yang caught Twitter’s attention early on Thursday night’s Democratic debates for… not wearing a tie.

Yang, who was worried about potentially speaking Spanish ahead of the debate, stood on the stage in Miami without a tie, which was not the case for any other candidate.

Andrew Yang is going without a tie in the 2nd night of the #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/k2hvmsHY0J — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 28, 2019

Twitter reacted to Yang’s decision with a number of reactions:

Andrew Yang is not wearing a tie. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 28, 2019

Guys Andrew Yang wouldn't even be allowed in the Speaker's Lobby in that outfit! — Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) June 28, 2019

CAN SOMEONE LET ME KNOW IF ANDREW YANG IS WEARING A TIE???!!? 👔 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 28, 2019

You can differentiate yourself a number of ways. @AndrewYang has decided the easiest way is sans tie. #DemDebate2020 — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) June 28, 2019

.@AndrewYang is rocketing to the top of my list by not wearing a tie. Talk about structural change. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 28, 2019

Andrew Yang with no tie. Incredible. Groundbreaking. — joe (@JoePerticone) June 28, 2019

Andrew Yang doesn't need a tie — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 28, 2019

The news is not that Andrew Yang is not wearing a tie; it is that Pete Buttigieg is wearing a jacket. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) June 28, 2019

Andrew Yang going no tie means that I have no choice but to stan — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 28, 2019

Andrew Yang isn’t wearing a tie but he’s also the only candidate who follows me on Twitter so I’m very conflicted — elan gale (@theyearofelan) June 28, 2019

MSNBC realizing Andrew Yang isn't wearing a tie pic.twitter.com/xqBWtq8EXq — Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) June 28, 2019