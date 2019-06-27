Local artist Josh Scheuerman works on a mural in honor of civil and LGBT rights leader Harvey Milk on a building at 265 E. 900 South (Harvey Milk Boulevard) in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Scheuerman has been professionally painting since August 2018. The owners of the building commissioned the mural, which should be finished this weekend, in honor of Pride Month. Milk became the first openly gay elected official in California when he was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977. In 1978, under his urging, the City Council passed a gay rights ordinance that protected gay people from being fired from their jobs. On Nov. 27, 1978, Milk and Mayor George Moscone were assassinated by Dan White, a former police officer and former city supervisor who had clashed with Milk over LGBT issues.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.