SALT LAKE CITY — Carrie Underwood recently opened up about the three miscarriages she had after she gave birth to her son Isaiah.

Underwood told The Guardian that she hopes sharing her story will help others. Still, she admitted that she struggles talking about the issue.

“I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point. But letting yourself go there ... other people that are going through the same thing. It kind of connects you to them. I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible. He is the sweetest little baby. At the time it was awful, and it still hurts, but it’s kind of like 'OK, I have this,'” Underwood told The Guardian.

“It’s something that people don’t really talk about. Even people who are my friends and I know well, after I talked about it were like, ‘My gosh, me too!’ And I feel like it’s something I should have known about them,” she continued.

“I think you feel silly being so attached to something that you knew about for this long,” she said, showing a small space with her fingers. “But I still feel it. It took me a while to be able to sing certain songs and be able to get through them without really going there. It doesn’t go away. Ever,” said Underwood.

Context: Underwood wrote many personal songs on her album “Cry Pretty” following her miscarriages, according to Pop Culture. She was also recovering from injuries after she suffered a fall.