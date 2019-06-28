SALT LAKE CITY — Two more accused in the college admissions scandal pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to USA Today.

Steve Masera, the former accountant for the fake nonprofit and college consulting company led by the college admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer, pleaded guilty on Thursday. Similarly, Ali Khosroshahin, who coached soccer for the University of California, pleaded guilty, too.

The pair pleaded guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Total numbers: A total of 22 out of the 50 defendants charged in the scandal have pleaded guilty and waived their rights to trials, according to USA Today.

Read more: Mastermind's accountant, ex-USC women's soccer coach plead guilty in college admissions scandal (Joey Garrison, USA Today)

What happened: CNN reports that Khosroshahin said in court that he and an assistant coach picked four students to be recruits for the team even though they had never played competitive soccer before.

Singer, then, directed payments of about $350,000 to a private soccer team that was controlled by Khosroshahin and the assistant.

Masera, meanwhile, worked for the consulting company that was at the heart of the college admissions scandal. He would send out money to anyone who helped students cheat on their college admissions exams, according to CNN.

Sentencing: According to The Associated Press, the two will be sentenced in October.