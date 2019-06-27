OREM — Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen has announced that UNLV guard Trey Woodbury will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines.

"The signing of Trey Woodbury is a huge addition to our program," said Madsen. "He is a unique player who is not only a top flight shooter, but can break down defenses off the dribble and create for his teammates. Trey is an explosive athlete who attacks the rim and finishes with athleticism.

"As I watched him play, I was impressed with his composure and his overall understanding of the game. Trey's father Ben has done an outstanding job in raising a first-rate player, a first-rate student, and a first-rate young man. I am thrilled that Trey chose Utah Valley and I could not be more excited about him joining the Wolverine program."

The 6-foot-4 guard played his freshman year at UNLV, averaging 1.4 points and 0.7 rebounds per game in limited time for the Rebels. He scored five or more points in four games and was perfect from beyond the arc in five contests.

Woodbury prepped at Clark High School in Las Vegas and was a four-star recruit, ranked as one of the top-100 players in the nation by Rivals. During his final season at CHS, Woodbury averaged 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists as he helped lead the Chargers to the Class 4A state title game. He was a first team all-state honoree and was selected to the All-Southwest League first team. Woodbury was a nominee for Nevada's Gatorade Player of the Year. The Las Vegas native played AAU basketball for Vegas Elite.

Woodbury has three seasons of eligibility remaining.