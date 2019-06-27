Dixie State cross-country and track and field head coach Justin Decker has announced the addition of three new coaching staff members to the Trailblazers’ programs.

Along with the new additions, Decker also announced the Trailblazers will now field a full women’s track and field team.

Decker announced Dace Goulding and Sadi Aiono as track and field assistant coaches, while former DSU cross-country runner (2013-15) Elizabeth Cook will join the staff as a cross-country and track and field assistant.

Goulding, who will oversee sprints, hurdles, and relays, comes to Dixie State after serving as the head track and field coach at Desert Hills High School since the school’s opening in 2008. This spring, the DHHS boys team claimed its seventh consecutive state championship, propelling Goulding to the all-time Utah state record for consecutive state championships by a track and field coach. He also led the DHHS girls team to a state championship in 2015, and was named Utah State Track and Field Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2018. Goulding, a Hurricane, Utah, native, played football at Snow College before earning a bachelor’s degree in social science at Southern Utah, and a master’s degree of education at North Georgia College and State University.

Aiono will work primarily with throws on the DSU track and field staff. Aiono competed in all throws collegiately at Utah Valley and helped the Wolverines to a Great West Conference Championship before wrapping up her college career at Southern Utah. Aiono also claimed the 2009 Utah 3A State Championship in the shot put at Hurricane High School.

Cook will serve as a cross-country and distance events track assistant. Originally from Wellsville, Utah, Cook competed for the DSU cross-country team from 2013 to 2015 before graduating with her nursing degree. She earned All-Pacific West Conference honors after finishing in 17th place at the 2013 PacWest Championships, and was also recognized as a scholar-athlete multiple times during her time at DSU.