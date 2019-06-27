LOGAN, Utah — One month after she garnered first-team honors on the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-District Track & Field/Cross Country Team, Utah State’s Kashley Carter was recognized nationally.

Carter was named to the Google Cloud Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field Academic All-America first team, it was announced Thursday morning.

Among the 90 student-athletes selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America, 20 men and 33 women carry a 4.0 grade-point average or higher, including Carter and the other 14 women on the first team.

The 15 members of the women’s cross country/track & field team carry an average GPA of 4.04.

Carter, who earned academic all-district honors three times in her career, earned her bachelor’s degree from Utah State in pre-physical therapy and was the valedictorian for the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services. The native of Mona, Utah, started physical therapy school at the University of Utah in May.

Carter was one of five student-athletes recognized as the top scholars at the 26th annual USU Joe E. & Elma Whitesides Scholar-Athlete Luncheon in April.

Her long list of academic achievements also includes five United State Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic awards, six Mountain West Scholar-Athlete awards, five academic all-MW awards and four USU Whitesides Scholar-Athlete honors.

Carter also left her mark in Utah State’s history books as she ranks first all-time in the outdoor 5,000 meters (16:32.28), second in the 3,000 meters (9:40.52) and second in the 10,000 meters (34:37.86). For the indoor season, she ranks second all-time in USU history in the 5,000 meters (16:32.28) and third in the 3,000 meters (9:38.21).