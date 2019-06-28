SALT LAKE CITY — “Pokemon Go” is celebrating its third anniversary by introducing new Pokemon and helping lapsed players jump back on the bandwagon.

Polygon reports that developer Niantic announced Thursday the anniversary event will start at 2 p.m. MDT on Friday 28 and run through Sept. 2. Various new additions include new shiny Alolan Pokemon, avatar items, and special research to help returning players catch up.

ComicBook.com also notes that a Party Hat Pikachu will appear once a day through the GO Snapshot feature, which lets players photograph their Pokemon in augmented reality. Pokemon trades will also receive a 25 percent discount in stardust, which means it should be a little easier to trade shiny and Legendary Pokemon.

The full schedule for the “Pokemon Go” anniversary event is as follows:

Friday

Shiny Alolan Rattata, Sandshrew, Vulpix, Diglett, Meowth, Geodude, Grimer and Exeggutor will appear in the wild.

Avatar items based on in-game team leaders will be available in the shop.

June 28 to July 6

Pikachus in party hats will appear via GO Snapshot.

Pichus wearing party hats will hatch from 7km Pokemon eggs.

June 28 to Sept. 2

Special research tasks for players over level 10 will grant “helpful rewards."

Raiding with friends will grant increased damage and extra Premier Balls.

Trades will cost 25 percent less Stardust.

PokemonGoHub.net, a website dedicated to the game, also reports several other features have been uncovered in the game’s most recent code, including Team Rocket Invasions, new moves and Shadow Pokemon, which appear in "Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness" for the Gamecube.

It’s also worth noting the promotional art released for the event shows Mime Jr., which hasn’t appeared in the game yet. Other newcomers include Jirachi — a mystical star Pokemon — and Tepig, Oshawott and Snivy, according to Polygon.

The last three are specifically from the fifth wave of Pokemon, which indicates new monsters will be catchable sometime during the summer event. The anniversary announcement follows recent news that Kyogre, Groudon and a shiny Spinda will be catchable through field research in July, according to GameSpot.