SALT LAKE CITY — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” director Jon Watts has confirmed deleted scenes from the film will appear in a short film for the movie’s Blu-ray release.

According to ComicBook.com, Watts said during a press junket that the deleted scenes will be compiled into a bonus feature titled “Peter’s To-Do List.” The short film will show Tom Holland’s Peter Parker preparing to leave New York City for a European vacation.

“It's all the things he has to do before he goes on the trip, which are going to Delmar's to get a dual headphone adaptor and one of those European travel plugs, he has to go to a pawn shop to sell his ‘Star Wars’ toys to get money for the trip, he has to pick up his passport, and he has to take down this giant crime syndicate,” Watts said.

ComicBookMovie.com also reports that Watts confirmed in an interview that one scene from the “Far From Home” trailers — Spider-Man capturing members of a crime syndicate in the Iron Spider suit — actually won’t make it into the film proper.

Holland also previously mentioned the pawn shop scene, which I wrote about recently for Deseret News. One of the “Star Wars” toys in question is of Lobot, the Cloud City attendant from “The Empire Strikes Back.”

“One of the toys, it was Kevin Feige, he said, ‘I need this toy to be in there.’ I forget what it’s called, but it’s a really niche 'Star Wars' character and then I end up not selling that toy,” Holland said in an interview with Uproxx.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” hits theaters on July 2.