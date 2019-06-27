SALT LAKE CITY — Ratings for the first night of the 2019 Democratic primary debates did as well as an episode of “America’s Got Talent,” according to Deadline.

The debates pulled in about 15.3 million viewers for MSNBC, NBC and Telemundo, which is roughly the same numbers “America’s Got Talent” had on Tuesday, June 25.

These numbers only include viewers from NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, though, which means the total amount could climb even higher. A separate 9 million watched through streaming.

Deadline originally thought total numbers would hit 18 million.

The Democratic debate dominated the total TV market on Wednesday night, according to TV By The Numbers.

Yes, but: Wednesday night’s numbers are a far cry from the 24 million who tuned into the Republican primary debates on Aug. 6, 2015, when President Donald Trump made his first appearance.

Still: The Democratic debate will likely exceed the 16 million who watched a showdown between Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and other candidates back in Oct. 13, 2015, according to Deadline.

Read more: Twitter reacts to the first night of the Democratic debates

Democratic debate: 22 quotes from Wednesday night you might have missed

Democratic debate: Julian Castro and Beto O'Rourke spar in a fiery moment over border crossings

Democratic debate: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker becomes a meme after Beto O'Rourke answers his first debate question in Spanish