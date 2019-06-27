CORRINE, Box Elder County — Box Elder County sheriff's detectives are treating the death of a 16-year-old boy as suspicious.

About 7:50 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Bill Flack Park in Corinne where a passerby discovered a body, according to a prepared statement from the sheriff's office.

The body of Marcus Elkins was located by deputies.

"Investigation reveals that Elkins did not die at this location and was brought to the park sometime after death," the sheriff's office stated.

Elkins was last seen as late as 10 p.m. Wednesday "in the area of the park," according to the statement. "There are persons of interest at this time, all juveniles, who may have firsthand knowledge to aid the investigation and/or may be involved."

Elkins' body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.