SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Hemsworth is “Fat Thor” no more. Instead, he’s much more of a bro.

According to IGN, a description for one special feature on the home release of “Avengers: Endgame” dubs the overweight hero “Bro Thor.” The featurette itself will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Hemsworth’s transformation.

“His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created,” the description reads, according to CNET.

After failing to stop Thanos from snapping away half the universe (and then killing him for revenge), Thor falls into a deep depression and spends five years drinking booze and playing “Fortnite” in Norway. This in turn leads the god to develop a beer belly and bad attitude — but doesn’t take away from his strength or worthiness.

CNET notes Thor’s appearance brought criticism over fat shaming thanks to the various jokes directed at Hemsworth’s character, despite praise for keeping Thor overweight for the final fight against Thanos in “Endgame.”

I’ve previously written for Deseret News that Hemsworth has referred to himself as “Lebowski Thor” — named after Jeff Bridges’ slacker character in “The Big Lebowski.” However, it appears Marvel doesn’t want to call the character that, instead using the copyright-agnostic word “Bro.”

Hemsworth also told Variety following the release of the film that he enjoyed playing Bro Thor because of the drastic change in character, despite the 90-pound prosthetic suit he had to wear.

"It was so different than any other way I played the character,” the actor said. “I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set.”