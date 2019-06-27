SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz Summer League roster, announced Thursday, will be led by a pair of players very familiar with the organization.
Center Tony Bradley, who recently completed his second NBA season splitting time between the Jazz and the G League, will play in summer league. So, too, will Salt Lake City Stars standout big man Willie Reed.
The Stars, the Jazz’s G League affiliate, will be well-represented on the team. Other SLC players include guards Jairus Lyles and Isaiah Cousins, as well as forwards Tre’Shaun Fletcher and Tanner McGrew.
Utah’s three second-round draft picks — College of Charleston forward Jarrell Brantley, Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman and Yale shooting guard Miye Oni — will play for the Jazz summer league team, along with undrafted rookies Juwan Morgan of Indiana and San Francisco’s Frankie Ferrari.
Other rookies on the team include Fairleigh Dickinson guard Darnell Edge, French forward William Howard, Turkish forward Stanton Kidd and Stanford center Josh Sharma.
The Jazz summer league squad will begin competition next week at the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 1-3, then move on to the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 5-15. The head coach for SLC league
The team's head coach for the SLC Summer League portion of the schedule will be Lamar Skeeter.
Here's a look at some of the top names to know playing for the Jazz in summer league play, outside of the team's drafted rookies:
- Tony Bradley, Utah Jazz C: The 6-foot-10 big man, a 2017 late first-round draft pick, has suited up for the Jazz in 12 games over his first two pro seasons while spending the majority of his time on assignment with the Stars. He played in three games for the Jazz last year and in 24 games with the Stars, where he averaged 15.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.
- Isaiah Cousins, Salt Lake City Stars G: Cousins (6-4, 191) started 37 games for the Stars last season and averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range in his second year with the team.
- Frankie Ferrari, San Francisco G: The 6-1, 188-pound guard made 172 3-point field goals as a Don, was twice named All-West Coast Conference first team and averaged a career-best 14.7 points and 5.5 assists last year.
- Jairus Lyles, Salt Lake City Stars G: The second-year pro (6-2, 175) is back on the Jazz summer league team after averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals as a rookie with the Stars.
- Juwan Morgan, Indiana F: Morgan (6-8, 232) worked out for the Jazz on May 23 and started all 35 games at Indiana last season while averaging 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Willie Reed, Salt Lake City Stars F/C: The 6-foot-11, 245-pounder was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA G League draft and averaged 20.1 points and 11.3 rebounds in 21 games for the Stars before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury midway through in mid-January.