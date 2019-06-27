SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz Summer League roster, announced Thursday, will be led by a pair of players very familiar with the organization.

Center Tony Bradley, who recently completed his second NBA season splitting time between the Jazz and the G League, will play in summer league. So, too, will Salt Lake City Stars standout big man Willie Reed.

The Stars, the Jazz’s G League affiliate, will be well-represented on the team. Other SLC players include guards Jairus Lyles and Isaiah Cousins, as well as forwards Tre’Shaun Fletcher and Tanner McGrew.

Utah’s three second-round draft picks — College of Charleston forward Jarrell Brantley, Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman and Yale shooting guard Miye Oni — will play for the Jazz summer league team, along with undrafted rookies Juwan Morgan of Indiana and San Francisco’s Frankie Ferrari.

Other rookies on the team include Fairleigh Dickinson guard Darnell Edge, French forward William Howard, Turkish forward Stanton Kidd and Stanford center Josh Sharma.

The Jazz summer league squad will begin competition next week at the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 1-3, then move on to the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 5-15.

The team's head coach for the SLC Summer League portion of the schedule will be Lamar Skeeter.

Here’s a look at some of the top names to know playing for the Jazz in summer league play, outside of the team’s drafted rookies: