SALT LAKE CITY — Daisy Ridley won’t be in the next “Star Wars” trilogy, no matter which of the upcoming “Star Wars” trilogies gets made first.

Ridley told BuzzFeed News that she was told the next “Star Wars” trilogy will be a different story that won’t include the Skywalker family or any of the characters associated with the Skywalkers.

"I mean, I can say I’m not in the next trilogy," Ridley told BuzzFeed News. "No. I think, 'cause Rian always said … if it’s the Rian one … or it’s the guys that did Game of Thrones. I’m not sure. Whichever one it was, they always said it was going to be a separate story. So I’m not. No."

Riley wasn’t clear about whether or not she would return to the series at all. "I mean, it’s a great universe. I’ve had a great time,” she said.

Context: Now, it’s unclear which “Star Wars” trilogy from Disney will come out next. “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson is reportedly developing a new trilogy. Similarly, “Game of Thrones” co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have a trilogy in the works, too.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that a film from the “Game of Thrones” directors would be released first.

Disney confirmed the release of three “Star Wars” films for December 2022, December 2024 and December 2026, according to the Deseret News.