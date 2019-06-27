KANAB — An Arizona man died in a UTV accident on Wednesday night at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in southern Utah, according to Utah State Parks officials.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Mark Lynn Allred from Cottonwood, Arizona, according to a news release from the agency. The accident occurred about 9:25 p.m. while he was riding on the northern end of the sand dunes.

Before park rangers and Kane County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, witnesses administered CPR to Allred, who died at the scene, the release stated.

At this time, officials believe the utility task vehicle is the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Another passenger in the UTV self-transported them to receive medical attention.

Allred was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and officials don't believe alcohol was involved, according to the parks department release.

The park is a popular tourist destination for camping, hiking and off-road driving.

The accident is under investigation.