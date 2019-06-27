SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry is going back to school. Specifically, she is taking some online classes at Harvard Business School.

Curry announced Wednesday on Girlboss Radio that she's taking an online business course. She spoke about what she's learned so far from the Harvard course.

“I haven’t talked about this publicly, but I’m taking this Harvard Business School online course thing right now,” Curry told Girlboss Radio. “And I’ve stuck with this so I’m really, I’m really proud of myself.”

“But one of the things that I just learned in the class is like, it’s the way you delegate is very important as a leader and to be inclusive and open and not to create consensus bias in your work space. It’s something that I’m looking forward (to) implementing into my own business because I know sometimes I get really passionate about an idea and I tend to advocate and I’m learning now that it’s not necessarily good to be an advocator and so I’m just really excited to kind of like refocus and not advocate so much that people can give me their opinions,” Curry said.

Curry said she won’t force her children to follow in her footsteps, either, according to Page Six.

“I read ‘Becoming’ and Michelle Obama said not to ask children what they want to be when they grow up because what does that mean, right?” she said. “Like then they have this ideal of something they have to achieve and then they don’t achieve it. And then it creates this anxiety and this ongoing thing of like, ‘I have to achieve this and if I don’t, then what?’ I said, what are you interested in? It’s always in my mind, ‘Don’t ask her what she wants to be.’”

