Warning: This article has spoilers for the ending of “Avengers: Endgame.”

SALT LAKE CITY — Robert Downey Jr. would really like to see “Avengers: Endgame” take down “Avatar” as the most profitable movie of all time.

According to ComicBook.com, the actor — who plays Tony Stark in the film — posted a piece of fan art to Twitter to encourage fans to “make history” by giving “Endgame” a box-office boost. The movie has earned $2.75 billion, about $36.6 million short of “Avatar’s” worldwide record.

Downey, of course, is referring to Marvel’s Bring Back initiative, which will see a deleted scene and a preview of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” added to the film alongside an introduction from director Anthony Russo, according to Deseret News.

Moviegoers will also receive a new poster of Iron Man’s Infinity Gauntlet along with a thank you message: “We love you 3000.”

“Endgame” acts as a conclusion to both Stark’s character arc and over 10 years of Downey’s modern career. The actor helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was hinted at in “Iron Man” in 2008 and fully announced later that year, according to Variety.

In Endgame, Stark’s last heroic action sees the hero using the Infinity Stones to snap away Thanos and his army — killing Stark in the process. Holland has said “Far From Home” will address this sacrifice and act as a tribute to Downey, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

I recently wrote for Deseret News that “Iron Man” director Jon Favreau and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland have said Downey acts as a mentor both on and off-screen, despite his time in the MCU reaching its end.

“He has such great knowledge, and when he’s on a set as an actor he’s not just being an actor,” Favreau said. “Maybe he would take a shot and help mentor some younger actors throughout. He already does it informally off screen, but to be a director, too, I think it would be wonderful.”