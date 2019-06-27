SALT LAKE CITY — Summer is heating up and there are plenty of events to keep you busy this weekend. Hear Grammy-award winning artist John McEuen perform with the String Wizards at the Bluegrassroots festival, which also features local artists. If Bluegrass isn't your thing, catch Marie Osmond with the Utah Symphony or check out the "Love Letters" pop-up exhibit in the Gateway, brought to you by the creators of "Hall of Breakfast." Read on for details.

Bluegrassroots Festival

With local artists as well as Grammy Award-winning John McEuen and the String Wizards, the Bluegrassroots Timpanogos Folk Festival is a two-day event of concerts and workshops. This year, the Friday night concert is hosted by local actor and songwriter Marvin Payne. Workshops start on Saturday and feature open mic sessions, instructions from the featured artists and jam sessions. June 28, 7 p.m., Mountain View High School, 665 W. Center St., Orem; and June 29, 10 a.m., Canyon Glen Park, 1501 E. Provo Canyon Rd., Provo, $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, $5 for children ages 12 and younger, free for children under age 5 (bluegrassroots.net).

Marie Osmond with the Utah Symphony

The Deer Valley Music Festival is a staple of Utah summer, and featured artist Marie Osmond paired with the Utah Symphony is a night you won’t want to miss. Osmond will perform “Paper Roses,” “Somewhere” from “West Side Story” and songs from her latest album. Also on the program are Daniel Emmet, 2018 America’s Got Talent finalist, and David Osmond, Marie Osmond’s nephew. June 29, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Lodge Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. South, #501, Park City, $52-$125 (deervalleymusicfestival.org).

‘Love Letters’ pop-up experience

Explore the power of words and stories in the new exhibition “Love Letters.” The interactive exhibit is by the creators of "Hall of Breakfast." The exhibit’s website calls it their love letter to the world, and says they hope the project “encourages each of our visitors to find and tell their own story and to find the art in others’ stories.” Through Sept. 1, The Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., $16.50 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-10 (lovelettersmuseum.com).

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Isabella and Aiden Le slide in Gateway's new "Love Letters" pop-up exhibit in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Lauren Kate, author of ‘Orphan’s Song’

Lauren Kate, author of nine bestselling young adult novels, just released her first adult novel “The Orphan’s Song” and will read from and sign her book at the King’s English this Friday. A cinematic dive into the luxurious world of 18th century Venice, “The Orphan’s Song” is a historical fiction that follows two orphans brought together by fate. Pre-order your copy from the King’s English on their website to ensure you get a spot in the signing line. June 28, 7 p.m., The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, free (801-484-9100, kingsenglish.com).

Dance West presents ‘Topography’

Dance West Fest, a new summer workshop supported by Repertory Dance Theatre, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company and Salt Dance Fest, culminates with a unique night of performance featuring guest artists as well as local company members. Ensemble and solo pieces showcase the international talent Dance West Fest has brought together and marks the end of the workshop’s inaugural year. June 27, 7:30 p.m., Jeanne Wagner Black Box Theatre, 138 Broadway, $15 (801-355-2787, artsaltlake.org).