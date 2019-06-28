SALT LAKE CITY — The Supreme Court has ruled against adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now, saying there was enough evidence to be concerned with why the Commerce Department wanted to add the question.

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion on this case, saying, among other things, that the reason the Trump administration gave the court doesn't match up with what the evidence shows.

"The sole stated reason — seems to have been contrived. We are presented, in other words, with an explanation for agency action that is incongruent with what the record reveals about the agency's priorities and decision-making process."

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a dissenting opinion, saying this ruling was extremely out of the ordinary.

"For the first time ever, the court invalidates an agency action solely because it questions the sincerity of the agency's otherwise adequate rationale."

Some groups see this as a victory while others are disappointed with the outcome. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the citizenship question a scheme while calling for every person in the country to be counted.

Let’s be clear: @realDonaldTrump’s nakedly partisan citizenship question is a scheme to undercount, underfund & dilute the political power of communities of color. Today’s SCOTUS ruling proves this isn’t over. We must keep fighting to count every single person in the #2020census. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 27, 2019

President Donald Trump voiced his disappointment on over a pair of tweets.

.....United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter. Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able the ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings responded to Trump, voicing his concern over Trump's plan and how it might go against the Constitution.

Mr. President, the Constitution MANDATES the Census take place every 10 years and Federal law requires it start in April. Your suggestion to delay the Census goes against the very foundation of our democracy. https://t.co/y1u38JPWlG — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) June 27, 2019

NPR's Nina Totenberg and Hansi Lo Wang explained that according to the Census Bureau, a citizenship question would undercount the U.S. population by around 8 percentage points, or roughly 9 million people.

"Census Bureau research has long shown that adding a citizenship question often leads people in households with immigrants — including those who are U.S. citizens — to simply not fill out the census form. That could result in an undercount that is not only substantial but uneven, according to Census Bureau experts, and it hits mainly in urban areas where immigrant groups live, while leaving rural, mainly white areas largely unaffected."

The ACLU tweeted out support for this decision.

This ruling is a victory for immigrants and communities of color across America. It is a victory for democracy itself.



Everyone MUST come together to make sure that the 2020 census counts every person. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 27, 2019

Adam Serwer, write for The Atlantic, was pleasantly surprised by this outcome.

John Roberts was not willing to accept the Trump administration flagrantly lying to the Court about its motives in the Census case. Pleasantly surprised. https://t.co/6ncBiAIbAr — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 27, 2019

This case will now head back to the lower courts where proponents and opponents to the question will continue arguing this case with new information.