SALT LAKE CITY — Author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang expressed concern about having to speak Spanish for Thursday night’s Democratic debate.

Williamson tweeted Wednesday night that she would have to hit the books before her debate.

"I need to learn Spanish by tomorrow night at 9," she joked, referring to the debate’s start time.

Yang, though, tempered expectations about speaking Spanish for Thursday night’s debate.

"My Spanish is terrible," he tweeted.

The two candidates confessed that their Spanish-speaking skills are limited after Democratic candidates spoke in Spanish during Wednesday night’s debate. In fact, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke had a meme-worthy moment on Wednesday night when O’Rourke started speaking Spanish.

On Wednesday night, Booker told CNN that O’Rourke “laid the gauntlet down” by using Spanish, according to USA Today.

"Both (Julián Castro) and I knew, as people who can speak Spanish, that now we were going to bring it as well," Booker told CNN.