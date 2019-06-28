SALT LAKE CITY — It's that Itty Bitty Salt Lake City time again!

Keeping with Itty Bitty tradition, we've scouted out 17 interesting and tiny things on our streets for you to find and identify, so grab some water, cover up and head to this four-block square area downtown to match tiny pieces of architecture, signs, sculptures and just plain weird stuff with the photographs we've provided here.

What do you win?

The first-place winners will receive four ticket vouchers to the 2019 Utah Shakespeare Festival.

The second-place winners will receive four tickets to the July 24th Pioneer Day Salt Lake Bees game.

The third-place winners will receive a $50 voucher to Park City's Egyptian Theatre.

If we have multiple teams who correctly identify all of this year's 17 Itty Bitty locations, we'll do the only fair thing and put those teams' names in a hat for a drawing.

Itty Bitty Salt Lake 2019 will end at midnight on Sunday, July 14. That gives you three full weekends to find the clues, but you must have your entries submitted by midnight on July 14.

Here's how it works:

1. Match the Itty Bitty clues pictured on this page with the real thing. The pictures can also be found on our Instagram account: @deseretnews. Everything you're looking for is contained in the four-block square area bordered by South Temple and 400 South and 300 West and State Street. You'll want to look on both sides of the boundary streets. And up. And down. And definitely hunt for Itty Bitty pictures in all the streets inside the boundary streets.

Everything shown here can be seen as you walk outside, but you won't see all of it if you just drive by. And remember that what you can't see walking one direction might be clearly visible if you turn around and go the other way.

2. We tried hard to pick little pieces of things that will still be around as you search for them. But occasionally in past years, items have been removed, erased, bulldozed and painted over, so no guarantees.

We also tried to accurately reproduce the colors of the items, but the time of day we took the photos compared to when you view them might result in clues that aren't 100 percent accurate. We are sorry about that.

3. Identify the exact location of each clue. We want something definite, like a street address or the name of the building or the world's best description.

4. Include your name, address, daytime phone number and/or email address.

5. There are several ways to enter the contest. And please, one entry per household.

You can email your answers, listed 1-17, to ittybitty@deseretnews.com.

Or you can mail them, listed 1-17, to:

Itty Bitty Salt Lake City

Deseret News

55 N. 300 West, Suite 500

Salt Lake City, UT 84101