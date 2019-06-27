SALT LAKE CITY — The first Democratic debate took place last night with 10 presidential candidates sharing the stage for two hours. Here are some reactions from the debate.

CNN's Chris Cillizza noted how the debate didn't really feel like a full-blown debate due to the number of candidates.

"With 10 candidates onstage, their answers limited to 60 seconds and most of the candidates unwilling to engage one another, the debate was less a debate than a series of one-minute speeches."

NPR's Domenico Montanaro said it was remarkable how the candidates barely talked about President Trump and instead focused on someone else.

"It is remarkable that the candidates had relatively little to say about President Trump. It was almost as if he didn't exist — and the candidates cared more about Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell."

President Trump shared his thoughts over his preferred method of communication part way through the debate.

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Mitch McConnell, the "Grim Reaper" of progressive policies, reacted to the criticisms saying he was proud.

"Being criticized for stopping the liberal agenda and confirming conservatives judges, I love it."

Beto O’Rourke spoke in Spanish during the debate, garnering interesting reactions on and off the stage.

When Dad says "Hola, como estas?" to the waiter at the Mexican restaurant #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/64FY2LV6kp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019

Bernie Sanders pacing around his hotel room, rubbing his temples, muttering “Los billionarios…Medicare por todos” over and over again — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) June 27, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that after the debate, more Trump doesn't sound that bad.

After tonight’s #DemocraticDebate.......that whole Trump 3rd term thing is looking better and better.



😁 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 27, 2019

Julian Castro's closing statement was trending will into the next day.

If I’m elected President, I will work hard every single day so that you and your family can get good health care, your child can get a good education, and you can have good job opportunities in a big city or small town. And on January 20, 2021, we’ll say "Adiós" to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/L2aeNotsL5 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 27, 2019

New York Times columnist Gail Collins said Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar managed to stand out on the crowded stage.

"Warren was very strong on the issues — her passionate attacks on big oil, big pharma and big private prison operators have really gotten sort of operatic. And Klobuchar had some of the best lines, including her critique on Donald Trump’s Iran agenda: 'I don’t think we should conduct foreign policy in our bathrobe at 5 in the morning.'"

With the next 10 presidential candidates debating tonight, U.S. citizens have a lot to think about for the next 495 days.