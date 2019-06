OREM — A man died Thursday after a tank containing a plant spray exploded at an Orem garden store and greenhouse.

The name of the 39-year-old man was not immediately released because police were trying to notify his family, said Orem Police Lt. Trent College.

Police were called to Cook's Farm 7 Greenhouse, 1645 W. 1600 North, about 8:20 a.m. College said the tank failed but did not provide details about what may have caused the explosion.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.