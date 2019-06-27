SALT LAKE CITY — The second night of the Democratic primary debates will air Thursday, and it’s a night highlighted by headline Democratic candidates.
Tonight’s lineup:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Author Marianne Williamson
- California Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
Where are the Democratic debates?
Thursday night’s debate will be held in Miami, Florida.
What time is the Democratic debate on Thursday?
The debate will run from 7-9 p.m. MDT (9-11 p.m. EDT).
Where do I watch Thursday night’s Democratic debate?
The debate will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. It will also stream online.
Who will moderate the debates?
NBC selected five moderators earlier this year, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.
- Savannah Guthrie
- Lester Holt
- Chuck Todd
- Rachel Maddow
- José Díaz-Balart
What do I need to know for Thursday?
Thursday night’s debate will include headliners like Biden, Sanders and Harris. Multiple outlets have shared preview articles ahead of Thursday night, which you can find below.
What happened on Wednesday night?
The first night of the Democratic debates was on Wednesday. There was plenty of fallout from national news organizations, including lists of winners and losers. We’ve collected a slew of articles for you to read below.
