SALT LAKE CITY — The parents of Lauren McCluskey sued the University of Utah for $56 million on Thursday, alleging the school failed to protect their daughter despite her calling campus police more than 20 times for help before her murder.

"Lauren's death was preventable and the murder occurred because of the University of Utah's repeated failure to respond to Lauren's multiple and continuing pleas for help," said Jim McConkie, a Salt Lake lawyer representing the McCluskeys.

Matt and Jill McCluskeyand their lawyers were scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday announcing the civil rights lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City.

McConkie said the U. police ignored Lauren McCluskey's reports of stalking, physical and emotional abuse, intimidation, dating violence and other behavior prohibited under Title IX.

Lauren McCluskey, 21, was shot and killed on Oct. 22 near her campus dorm by Melvin Shawn Rowland, 37, a convicted sex offender who was on the Utah Sex Offender Registry at the time of the killing. Rowland and McCluskey had gone out on dates, but she soon discovered he had lied to her about his name and age.

When McCluskey found out who he really was, she told police that Rowland attempted to blackmail her by demanding money in exchange for not distributing intimate pictures of her.

From Oct. 10 until her death, McCluskey made multiple calls to the U. police department. She even called Salt Lake police in hopes of quicker action. But university police never conducted a full background check on Rowland, who had served many years in the Utah State Prison, and at least one call made by McCluskey to the officer assigned to her case went to voicemail because the officer was not on duty.

A three-member independent review panel found numerous mistakes were made by the university and by campus police, but concluded that it was impossible to say whether McCluskey's death could have been prevented.

McConkie said the panel made 30 recommendations for the university to "fix” the system that failed Lauren, yet University of Utah President Ruth Watkins said that the university's report into the case does not offer any reason to believe this tragedy could have been prevented.

“Her statement made me physically ill," Jill McCluskey said in a statement.

Jill McCluskey said she tried to work with Watkins to remedy the system and hold individuals accountable, but the president never "responded to my email.” She said she then realized the only way to improve campus safety was to file a lawsuit, calling it a “last resort to affect positive change.”

The U. failed to investigate whether Rowland was on parole, and didn't try to contact him or with anyone who might have information about him, according to McConkie. The school also didn't try to determine whether Rowland was behind the harassment and attempted blackmail.

McConkie said the U. failed to use any reasonable means to protect Lauren, make any plan to prevent further abuse or inform her about the rights and remedies available to her.

The McCluskeys said that any money from the lawsuit would be placed in the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, a nonprofit organization that honors Lauren’s legacy by supporting charitable work that promotes campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare.

In addition to the university, defendants named in the lawsuit include the, U. Department of Housing and Residential Education, the U. Department of Public Safety and Police Chief Dale Brophy.

