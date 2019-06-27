SALT LAKE CITY — The owner of an Airbnb searched extensively by Salt Lake police is now considered a "person of interest" in the disappearance of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, Chief Mike Brown announced Thursday.

But as of midmorning Thursday, no arrests had been made and the man, 31, was released from police custody after being questioned by detectives.

Also Thursday, Brown announced that police were looking for a box springs and mattress that the homeowner listed for "free" on the website "LetGo" five days ago. The chief wants whoever claimed that mattress to contact his detectives.

Brown's announcements came on the heels of an active evening when a large number of Salt Lake police officers worked through the night collecting evidence at a home in Salt Lake City suspected of being connected to the disappearance of Lueck.

Police were even seen digging holes in the backyard of the house in the Fairpark neighborhood at 547 N. 1000 West. A car was also towed away from the scene by police.

But as of Thursday morning — 10 days after she was last seen — Lueck remained missing and no arrests had been made.

The house being searched is listed as an Airbnb. Police have not said what led them to that house. The man also used to live in North Salt Lake near Hatch Park, according to court records.

Neighbors said the man who owns the house is quiet and mostly keeps to himself.

Lueck, 23, was last seen early on the morning of June 17 when she flew into Salt Lake City International Airport after attending a family funeral in her hometown of El Segundo, California. Surveillance video at the airport recorded Lueck making her way to baggage claim, and then getting into a Lyft vehicle.

The Lyft driver told police he dropped off Lueck at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake about 3 a.m. where another person in a car was waiting for her. As of Wednesday, Salt Lake police have not been able to identify that person or even the make and model of that car.

There has also been attention given to dating apps Lueck was allegedly on, including at least one that connects "sugar babies" with "sugar daddies."

On Wednesday, the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition released a statement asking the public to focus on finding Lueck and not to victim shame.

"The recent disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck has resulted in many people speculating on what may have happened to her and why — with much of the speculation being a blatant form of victim blaming. While we do not know the details of Mackenzie’s disappearance, we do know that victim blaming and shaming is inappropriate and unacceptable. In addition to perpetuating myths about abuse, assault, and violence, victim blaming wrongly excuses the perpetrator’s behaviors," the coalition said in a prepared statement.

"Our focus should solely be on the safety and well-being of Mackenzie Lueck."

