SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell's spidey sense is tingling.

USA Today released a new video with the third-year Jazz guard where Mitchell predicts the landing spots of 12 of the biggest NBA free agents this summer — Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker, Kris Middleton, D'Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving, DeMarcus Cousins and Malcom Brogdon.

Here's where Mitchell guessed the star free agents may go if he had to guess.

Kevin Durant: New York Knicks/Brooklyn Nets

Klay Thompson: Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler: Not the Philadelphia 76ers

Al Horford: "I have no idea where he goes. I didn't expect him to not want to go back (to the Boston Celtics). That threw me for a spin."

Kawhi Leonard: Toronto Raptors. "If I was him, I would stay in Toronto. There's no need to leave Toronto."

Kris Middleton: Milwaukee Bucks

D'Angelo Russell: "I don't know."

Kyrie Irving: Brooklyn Nets. "For sure, I think."

DeMarcus Cousins: Golden State Warriors

Malcom Brogdon: Milwaukee Bucks

Mitchell is fresh off of announcing four colorways of his first signature shoe with Adidas, the DON Issue #1, the first of which will be released on adidas.com on July 1. All of the shoes are Spider-Man themed. Mitchell was on hand for the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on Wednesday night in Hollywood, sporting a black suit with his signature 'Spida' logo embossed in red. Mitchell was also wearing a special version of the DON Issue #1s with snakeskin.

Donovan Mitchell walked the red carpet of the #SpiderManFarFromeHome world premiere in Hollywood tonight in a special edition of D.O.N. ISSUE #1, customized by @TheShoeSurgeon. 🕷🕸 pic.twitter.com/s5mn2rPkgq — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 27, 2019

NBA free agency officially kicks off on June 30 at 4 p.m. MT.