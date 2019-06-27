Screenshot
Lobot appears in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back."
SALT LAKE CITY — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” almost included a “Star Wars” character as an Easter egg, according to Tom Holland.

In an interview with Uproxx, Holland, who plays Spider-Man, said a deleted scene from the film included a toy figure of Lando Calrissian’s aide, Lobot. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige allegedly asked for the toy to be included in the scene.

“There was a scene that was cut from the film where Peter Parker went and sold all his toys to get the money in order to buy MJ a present,” Holland said. “And one of the toys, it was Kevin Feige, he said, ‘I need this toy to be in there.’ I forget what it’s called, but it’s a really niche Star Wars character and then I end up not selling that toy.”

According to ComicBook.com, Uproxx had to reach out to Feige — a self-proclaimed “Star Wars” fan — to figure out what the toy was, since Holland isn’t familiar with “Star Wars.”

“People hate it when I say this, but I’m just really not a ‘Star Wars’ fan,” Holland noted.

Business Insider reports “Star Wars” references are fairly common throughout Marvel’s movies. According to Feige, Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — which included films from “Iron Man 3” to “Ant-Man” — features a character losing a hand in every movie.

According to Feige, the Easter eggs are references to Luke Skywalker getting his hand lopped off in “The Empire Strikes Back” and a character losing a hand in every other subsequent “Star Wars” film.

"It sort of happens in every 'Star Wars' movie, but I was sort of looking at it, 'Okay, is Phase Two our ' Empire Strikes Back'?' Not really, but tonally things are a little different,” Feige said. “Somebody gets their arm cut off in every Phase Two movie. Every single one."

Sam Bigelow
Sam Bigelow Sam Bigelow is an intern for the Deseret News.
