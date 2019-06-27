SALT LAKE CITY — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” almost included a “Star Wars” character as an Easter egg, according to Tom Holland.

In an interview with Uproxx, Holland, who plays Spider-Man, said a deleted scene from the film included a toy figure of Lando Calrissian’s aide, Lobot. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige allegedly asked for the toy to be included in the scene.

“There was a scene that was cut from the film where Peter Parker went and sold all his toys to get the money in order to buy MJ a present,” Holland said. “And one of the toys, it was Kevin Feige, he said, ‘I need this toy to be in there.’ I forget what it’s called, but it’s a really niche Star Wars character and then I end up not selling that toy.”

According to ComicBook.com, Uproxx had to reach out to Feige — a self-proclaimed “Star Wars” fan — to figure out what the toy was, since Holland isn’t familiar with “Star Wars.”

“People hate it when I say this, but I’m just really not a ‘Star Wars’ fan,” Holland noted.

Business Insider reports “Star Wars” references are fairly common throughout Marvel’s movies. According to Feige, Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — which included films from “Iron Man 3” to “Ant-Man” — features a character losing a hand in every movie.

According to Feige, the Easter eggs are references to Luke Skywalker getting his hand lopped off in “The Empire Strikes Back” and a character losing a hand in every other subsequent “Star Wars” film.

"It sort of happens in every 'Star Wars' movie, but I was sort of looking at it, 'Okay, is Phase Two our ' Empire Strikes Back'?' Not really, but tonally things are a little different,” Feige said. “Somebody gets their arm cut off in every Phase Two movie. Every single one."