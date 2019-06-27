SALT LAKE CITY — During a November 5 game against the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz sharpshooter Joe Ingles dislocated his middle finger with 6:17 left and did not return at Vivint Arena.

The left-handed Australian didn’t miss a beat afterwards, though, as his iron man streak continued still playing all 82 games for the third consecutive season even while battling the injury.

Now, reports are surfacing overseas that Ingles could have surgery on the finger where he could miss the FIBA Basketball World Cup with the Australian national team, according to Sportsday’s Tom Morris.

However, a Deseret News source from Ingles’ camp confirmed on Thursday morning that they “think he’s gonna be good.”

Ingles is coming off a career-best season where he averaged 12.1 points and 5.7 assists while starting all 82 games for the Jazz during their 50-win season.

World Cup games will go from Aug. 31-Sept. 15.