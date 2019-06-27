SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will rise 25 percent next year to $500 a month.

The first increase in missionary living costs since 2003 will be effective July 1, 2020, according to a First Presidency letter sent to the church’s international leaders and local leaders in 18 countries in North America and Europe.

The cost increase applies only to missionaries from those 18 nations, which also include Australia and Japan.

The letter was signed by the church’s leader, President Russell M. Nelson, and his counselors in the First Presidency, Presidents Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring.

The letter said:

"Since 2003, the monthly amount that a missionary, family, ward or branch pays to help cover a missionary’s living costs has remained unchanged. This amount has been equivalent of $400 USD.

"After careful consideration, missionaries and those who provide financial support will be asked to pay a monthly amount of $500 USD (or the local equivalent) beginning July 1, 2020. For missionaries from countries not listed above, the monthly amount will remain the same as determined by each area.

"We love and are most grateful for the many young men and young women who answer the call to serve the Lord as full-time missionaries and express appreciation for those who support them," the First Presidency said in its letter. "We know that many sacrifice greatly to help share our Heavenly Father’s love and the Savior’s restored gospel."

The 18 countries listed in the First Presidency letter are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.